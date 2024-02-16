Wanted Man Busted For Stabbing At Tewksbury Hospital; Found Hiding In Shed: Police

Brian Kobs, of Gloucester, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a Class E drug, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two outstanding warrants, Tewksbury police said.

Police were called to the hospital around 7 p.m. to reports of an assault at the 365 East St. hospital. They found the victim had been stabbed and was suffering non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The following morning, just after 8:45 a.m., police were called to a suspicious man in the area of Lee St. Officers found Kobs hiding in a shed in a backyard and took him into custody without incident.

Police say the hospital attack was not random.

