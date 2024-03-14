Waltham Man Guilty Of Trying To Pay To Rape 12-Year-Old Girl: Feds

Misael Fabian Medina, 38, was convicted of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child; and one count of attempted coercion and enticement, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Medina responded to an online advertisement offering sex with two young girls for cash in November 2022, federal authorities said. What he didn't know was it was a sting, and he was speaking with a police officer.

He agreed to pay $200 to have sex with a 12-year-old girl at a Boston hotel. He met with an undercover agent at the hotel, paid the money, and was arrested, the prosecutor said. He had a box of condoms on him when he was put in handcuffs.

“The human trafficking industry is thriving because it is fueled by the demand from buyers. ... This defendant showed up at a hotel with $200 in his hand in order to have sex with a 12-year-old girl who had been advertised on the internet," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Median faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for the charge of attempted sex trafficking of a child under fourteen years old with a potential sentence of life in prison. The charge of coercion and enticement carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to life, according to federal guidelines.

A judge will sentence him on June 20.

