Waltham Man, 35, Dies After Stroke, 3 Cardiac Arrests, Community Helps Widow Bear Burden

Michael Martins, of Waltham, and formerly of Newton, Medford, and Framingham, died on Aug. 1 after a hemorrhagic stroke, brain bleed, three cardiac arrests, and internal bleeding of the lungs, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral expenses.

The hemorrhagic stroke left Martins, age 35, disabled and unable to walk, talk, or eat for a period of time before his death.

"He touched many lives in a short period of time and will be truly missed by all who were fortunate to have known him," read his obituary.

Martins was raised in Brazil and had passions for surfing, playing the acoustic guitar, and being outdoors, as well as playing "Call of Duty."

"He loved to live and left his happy mark on every person he met," read the description of the GoFundMe for his funeral expenses. "Not only was he a great husband, son, brother, and friend, he was the most generous and loving human out there."

A loved one created the GoFundMe to help alleviate the financial burden left on Martins' wife of five years, Ananda. The fundraiser hauled in over $18,000 in a week and a half.

"He had such a positive attitude and was so outgoing," wrote one donor. "The world just lost an amazing person."

"My heart breaks for your family and I hope my donation helps the littlest bit," wrote another.

Martins is survived by his beloved parents, dear sister, loving in-laws, and a devoted extended family.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Martins's funeral expenses.

