The crash happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, shortly before midnight in the area of 211 Moody St.

Authorities found three people inside the car. One person died at the scene and the other two were rushed to local hospital and later released.

No names or further details have been released as of Monday morning, Dec. 11, as Waltham police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office investigate the crash.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.