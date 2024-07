Paul Nolan, of Somerville, was shot just before 10:30 p.m., the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Police were called to Dartmouth Street to reports of a shooting. They found Noal suffering from gunshot wounds, and paramedics rushed him to Massachusetts General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Somerville police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250.

