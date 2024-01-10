Carlos Lemon, 27, is accused of pulling up alongside Nelio Barbosa’s car on North Shore Street in Revere on Aug. 2, 2019, and firing multiple shots through his window, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Surveillance video captured the attack as it happened just after 5 p.m. Lemon was the only person in his car at the time of the shooting, the video showed.

Barbosa was taken to Mass General Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to his obituary.

His sister, Marlena Barbosa, of Walpole, told the Brazilian newspaper AcheiUSA about how he immigrated to the United States from Brazil.

“My brother was a dreamer. We lost our mother very early, he was just three years old. The brothers were raised by other people and he ended up coming to the US when he was 18, as we had two sisters who lived here.”

He was born in Central de Minas, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and owned an automotive detailing company in Malden.

