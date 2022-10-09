Tewksbury Man, 60, Killed In Serious Car Crash On I-495 In Boxborough

A Tewksbury man was killed in a serious car crash that happened on I-495 north in Boxborough, authorities said.

Steven Michaud, age 60, was injured in the crash that occurred around 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Massachusetts State Police said. The crash was first reported by Boxborough Fire on Twitter.

Initial investigation revealed that Michaud was driving his 2014 Audi A6 when it veered to the left side of the road, entered the median and struck several trees. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The crash caused the entire highway to be closed, Boxborough fire said. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.