A portion of Main Street in Waltham was closed after a "major" crash, Waltham Police said on Facebook.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the post. Main Street was closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive as a result.

Motorists were being told to seek an alternate route. No other information was initially released.

This is a developing story so check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.