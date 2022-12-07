Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Mass Pike In Framingham (DEVELOPING)

Traffic was delayed for several miles following a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries on the Mass Pike, officials said.

The crash happened near Exit 111 on I-90 East in Framingham on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, MassDOT said on Twitter. Delays of more than 20 minutes were expected.

The crash also shut down the right lanes and jammed traffic back to I-495 in Hopkinton, WBZ Traffic reports.

No official word on any injuries. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

