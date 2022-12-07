Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Killed, 4 Injured In Overnight Car Crash In South Massachusetts: Authorities
Traffic

Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Mass Pike In Framingham (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Worcester County.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Worcester County. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Traffic was delayed for several miles following a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries on the Mass Pike, officials said.

The crash happened near Exit 111 on I-90 East in Framingham on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, MassDOT said on Twitter. Delays of more than 20 minutes were expected. 

The crash also shut down the right lanes and jammed traffic back to I-495 in Hopkinton, WBZ Traffic reports.

No official word on any injuries. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.