Megan Nagarian was arrested on Thursday, June 20, and charged with operating under the influence (second offense), marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and two counts of child endangerment while operating under the influence, Reading police said.

Police first spotted Najarian speeding along Salem Street just before 9 p.m.

After "several attempts" they pulled over her Honda Odyssey van, where she failed a field sobriety test. A later test showed she had a blood alcohol level of .20, more than twice the legal limit to drive, Reading police said.

The children were unharmed and their father picked them up, police said.

