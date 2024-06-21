Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer was found guilty of unlawful possession of a large capacity weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a shotgun or rifle, improper storage of a rifle or shotgun near a minor, use or wearing body armor during a felony, and unlawful possession of ammunition, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Steven Anthony Perez was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and use or wearing body armor during a felony, the prosecutor continued. A judge will sentence them on July 16.

The standoff began on July 3, 2021, when police spotted the men and their two vehicles in the breakdown lane on I-95 in Wakefield. There were 11 men in the vehicles wearing military-style camo clothes and body armor, the prosecutor said. Latimer and at least two other men were carrying loaded AR-style rifles.

Latimer falsely claimed to be the leader of a militia group called Rise of the Moors from Rhode Island, and they were driving to "train" in Maine, the prosecutor said.

Neither Latimer nor Perez had licenses to drive or registration for the vehicles or weapons, authorities said. When police asked them to put down their firearms, the men refused, sparking a stand-off with police that stretched on for more than eight hours.

Crisis negotiators were eventually able to talk them into surrendering to authorities.

"Following their arrest, police seized three large capacity AR-style rifles from the defendants’ vehicles, a bolt-action rifle, a semi-automatic shotgun, two “drum” large capacity magazines capable of holding fifty rounds or more, dozens of thirty-plus round large capacity magazines and three semi-automatic pistols along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition in varying calibers," the district attorney's office said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the men created "substantial danger" and disrupted the lives of many families who were attempting to travel over the holiday weekend.

“The defendants in this case disrupted multiple communities and jeopardized the safety of many residents who were traveling or intending to travel on a busy Fourth of July weekend,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Both Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer and Steven Anthony Perez demonstrated a disregard for our laws and failed to comply with the directives of multiple police agencies on scene. In Massachusetts we have strict laws regarding the licensing of firearms. When individuals come here with weapons, especially high-capacity firearms like the ones these defendants had, without being in compliance, they create a substantial danger. The law enforcement agencies that responded that day navigated a very difficult, long and highly publicized situation while ensuring that no one got hurt.”

