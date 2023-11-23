Thanksgiving Day Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another In Cambridge: DA

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 10 Magazine Street in Central Square, the Middlesex County District Attorney said. A man and a woman were standing near a Tesla in the road when someone opened fire on them.

A 27-year-old female died of her wounds at the hospital, and a 26-year-old man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police are asking for information on the shooting. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Cambridge detectives at 617-349-3300 or anonymously by calling 617-349-3370.

