Thanksgiving Day Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another In Cambridge: DA

A shooting early Thanksgiving morning left one family with an empty seat at their table and another waiting for updates at a Boston hospital, authorities announced. 

<p>A 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were shot early Thanksgiving morning at 10 Magazine St. in Cambridge, authorities said.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Cambridge Police/Google Maps
Josh Lanier
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 10 Magazine Street in Central Square, the Middlesex County District Attorney said. A man and a woman were standing near a Tesla in the road when someone opened fire on them. 

A 27-year-old female died of her wounds at the hospital, and a 26-year-old man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Police are asking for information on the shooting. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Cambridge detectives at 617-349-3300 or anonymously by calling 617-349-3370. 

