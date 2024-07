Hillary Fetters won $120,000 after matching the numbers in the June 25 drawing. She would have only collected $40,000, but the 3X multiplier drawn after the game pushed her past the six-figure mark.

Fetters collected her prize on Thursday, July 18.

She said she plans to buy a new car with her winnings.

Fetters bought her ticket at Jade East at 433 Main St. in Tewksbury. The store will get a $1,200 bonus for the sale.

