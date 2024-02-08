Tewksbury Mom Hit By Drunk Driver Facing 'Long Road' To Recovery; Friends Rally To Help Her

Kristy Blanchard was on a trip with friends in Miami when she was hit, a GoFundMe for her says. She suffered several broken bones and remains in Florida undergoing treatment until she is healthy enough to return.

She has suffered severe injuries involving a multitude of broken bones, among other things, and has a long road to recovery ahead of her which will require multiple surgeries and extensive rehab. The goal is to support Kristy and her family as she continues to try and build her strength for medical transport back home to MA to rehab near her beautiful sons, amazing husband, and adorable pup, Gus. She is strong, a fighter and we know with time she will get to the other side of this. The road is long and we want to step in this journey together and offer support to Kristy and her family in this very difficult time with medical needs, daycare, babysitting, family coordination, dog walking, home help, and day to day needs of a young, beautiful family awaiting the return of their incredibly special QB.

The fundraiser to support her and her family has raised more than $51,000 from more than 250 donors in two days.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.