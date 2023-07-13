Tewksbury Man Convicted Of Beating Girlfriend To Death In Their Bed

Eric Griffin was convicted of the murder charge as well as strangulation, two counts of domestic assault and battery and battery, and intimidation of a witness in connection with the killing of Jennifer Kalicki, 39, of Tewksbury, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, July 13.

Tewksbury police were called to the home Griffin and Kalicki shared on Sept. 15, 2019, around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a suspicious death. They found the 39-year-old woman dead on their bed. She was covered in injuries consistent with being beaten, officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, and Griffin was arrested, the prosecutor said. The autopsy showed that Kalicki was savagely attacked, which caused a brain bleed.

Police found that Griffin had a history of abuse and violence against his partners. He used that to intimidate a witness into not testifying against him in the hopes authorities would drop the charges against him, the prosecutor said.

It didn't work.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that Griffin's conviction should send a message to other domestic abusers.

This verdict signifies our commitment to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable and exemplifies the good work of the team of prosecutors and police who spent weeks investigating this case in the Grand Jury and who dedicated themselves to gathering additional evidence that demonstrated the pattern of violence being inflicted upon the victim. This type of controlling behavior is far too common in these cases and calls greater attention to the need for addressing this public safety and public health risk.

Kalicki's friends thanked prosecutors and jurors for the verdict, but the win was bittersweet. Several people posted on Facebook that she hopes it helps women in abusive relationships to find a way out.

