The first incident happened at a Home Depot on Main Street on Dec. 19.

Police said the two men pictured below left the scene without paying for their items and drove off in a black pickup truck.

The second shoplifting suspect allegedly stole some items from a Market Basket on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and drove off in a black Ford pickup truck, according to police.

The third suspect didn’t steal from a store but instead stole a Planet Fitness member’s wallet from their locker on Dec. 19 and made unauthorized purchases at Walmart.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Tewksbury police at 978-640-4385.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.