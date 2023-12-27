Overcast 43°

Tewksbury Looking For Multiple Shoplifting Suspects

Police in Tewksbury are asking the public’s help in finding several people accused of stealing from a Home Depot, Market Basket, and a Planet Fitness locker.

 Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police Department
The first incident happened at a Home Depot on Main Street on Dec. 19.

Police said the two men pictured below left the scene without paying for their items and drove off in a black pickup truck.

The second shoplifting suspect allegedly stole some items from a Market Basket on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and drove off in a black Ford pickup truck, according to police.

The third suspect didn’t steal from a store but instead stole a Planet Fitness member’s wallet from their locker on Dec. 19 and made unauthorized purchases at Walmart.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Tewksbury police at 978-640-4385.

