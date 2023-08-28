Child, 12, On Breathing Tube Following Hit-Run Crash In Marlborough; Driver Busted: Police

A person driving a gray or light green SUV sped away after crashing into the child, only identified as Dominic, on Sunday, Aug. 27, near 300 Boston Post Road East, according to the Marlborough Police Department. The SUV driver was later arrested, and the vehicle seized, according to a Facebook post made by police the following day.

Police did not release the driver's name.

Dominic was hospitalized at UMass Memorial Medical Center with an active brain bleed, a blood clot on the right side of his brain, and a skull fracture, according to a GoFundMe to raise money for his care. The unconscious child underwent a four-hour surgery and was put on a breathing tube.

"No family wants to go through this awful nightmare," read the GoFundMe description.

Dominic's mother, Desirae, has five children, ongoing medical expenses, and has been traveling back and forth to the hospital to be with Dominic, the family friend wrote. The fundraiser to support Desirae was met with a flood of support, garnering over $6,000 in less than one full day.

"Hang in there Dominick — wishing you the best for a full recovery," wrote one donor.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Dominic's family.

The driver's arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.