Stoneham Stop Nets Georgia Man With Historic $4 Million State Lottery Prize

Jovon Garner, of Brunswick, GA, won the first $4 million prize in the state lottery’s “$4,000,000 Diamonds” $10 instant ticket game, the lottery reports.

Garner chose to play this game because he liked the design of the ticket. He opted for a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes) and plans on using his winnings to buy a new car and shed.

Garner bought the winning ticket at the Stop & Shop located at 259 Main Street in Stoneham. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.