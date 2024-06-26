Stoneham High 'Begging' For Equipment Return After Alumni Swipes Gear During Walk-Through

Thousands of dollars worth of sports gear was stolen during an alumni walk-through at the previous school building at 149 Franklin St. on Tuesday, March 25, the school said in a post on X.

School officials allowed former students to walk through the building before it is torn down.

Stoneham Superintendent David Ljungberg told WCVB that 300 to 400 people attended the event, and some accessed the athletic training room after going through several classes. They accessed it through an unlocked backdoor after going through several classrooms.

Some items that were taken included football helmets worth several hundred dollars each. The thefts will affect 10 sports teams if the equipment is not returned as they cannot afford to replace the gear, the school said in a message.

Our current athletes need this stuff and can’t compete without it. I am begging for anyone who took something to please return it asap. We can not afford to get new uniforms. This could destroy our upcoming seasons. Our current athletes deserve better. Please help!

Stoneham police ask anyone with information about the equipment to contact officers at 781-438-1215.

