Somerville Eatery Announces Closure After 13 Years, Bids Regulars Goodbye

True Bistro, a plant-based restaurant located at 1153 Broadway in Somerville, will be closing after its final day of service on August 27, 2023, according to a post on the eatery's Facebook page.

"We have used all of the pandemic government funding we have received and we have still not reached pre-pandemic sales levels," the post read. "We just can't see any way forward at this point."

Fans of the restaurant took to the comments section to share messages of heartbreak and well-wishes.

"A huge loss for the vegan community in Greater Boston," read one comment.

"This is very sad news," read another. "True Bistro has truly been our favorite restaurant. Loved it and sent many friends there over the years. We will certainly be in multiple times in August."

Some customers were hopeful, sharing their own suggestions for how their beloved restaurant could stay open.

"This is terrible," read one such comment. "You are without a doubt one of the best vegan restaurants in America. Is there anything any of us can do to help? Is there any hope if we did a GoFundMe or found an investor?"

"Can you please reopen in Worcester?" another asked. "The rent will be cheaper and we are desperate for a sit-down vegan restaurant. I beg you."

True Bistro, co-owned by Linda and Michael Harrison and Stuart Reiter, was created to give vegans a place to bring both non-vegans and other vegans, according to the eatery's website.

The restaurant's elegant menu offered plant-based dishes including a creamy cauliflower gratin, a Spanish omelet, and tofu benedict.

"We can’t thank you all enough for the support and love over the years, for choosing us to help celebrate life’s big moments, and for embracing the vegan dishes we’ve created and shared," the eatery's farewell Facebook post read.

True Bistro will continue accepting gift cards through August 27, 2023.

