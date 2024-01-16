Alexander Encarnacion, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, was driving a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul van when he, and other people in a sedan, tried to break into a Billerica storage unit on Monday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 p.m., the facility’s manager said.

That’s when Encarnacion sped off as Billerica officers chased after him onto Route 3 south to Route 95 north.

The sedan also drove off but was not pursued, according to state police.

A state trooper saw that the back license plate of the U-Haul van was covered and the driver had an orange ski mask on.

Troopers tried to stop Encarnacion’s van with stop sticks at Exit 57 (North Avenue) in Wakefield, but he kept driving.

He then ran away on foot after crashing into a police car near Summer Street in Lynnfield around 10:45 p.m., authorities said.

Encarnacion was arrested by K9 troopers shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Lynnfield.

Police took him to Lahey Hospital in Peabody for bite injuries during the K9 arrest.

Encarnacion was charged with:

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Failure to stop for police

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

Improper operation of a motor vehicle

Encarnacion was held on $5,000 bail and was set to appear in Peabody District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Billerica police are investigating the storage facility break-in.

