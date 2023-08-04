See The Man Police Say Attacked Woman On Waltham Riverwalk

Police released an artist's sketch of the suspect who attacked a woman near Newton and Farwell Streets in Waltham around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

The victim heard footsteps, and then someone grabbed her from behind by someone who tried to put his hand over her mouth. She screamed and tried to escape, and the man let her go and ran away.

The victim said her attacker was a 5-foot-7 Hispanic male in his late 20s or 30s. He wore a baseball cap during the assault.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch or has any information about the assault to call Massachusetts State Police detectives at 617-740-7544, the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600, or call 911.

Police urge the public to stay vigilant when in public spaces. They also encouraged people to carry a cell phone, refrain from wearing headphones, and consider carrying pepper spray.

