Spent Shell Casings Found At North Middlesex Regional High School: Officials

School officials in Middlesex County are investigating after two spent shell casings were found at a high school this week.

The casings were found in the boys locker room bathroom at North Middlesex Regional High School around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Superintendent Brad Morgan and Townsend Police Chief James Sartell report.

Townsend Police took the casings and contacted the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council School Threat Assessment and Response System (STARS) team.

A search of the locker room and entire school ensued, officials said. Students were not in session because of election day but staff were present for professional development. Sports practices, however, were canceled as a result.

"I want to assure parents and community members that the school will be thoroughly searched before students return on Wednesday," said Superintendent Morgan. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all precautions to ensure there is no threat at the school."

Officials are unsure how the casings got there and the investigation is ongoing. Townsend Police will have an additional presence at the school Wednesday as a precaution, officials said.

