Reported Stabbing Sends Medford High School Into Safe Mode (DEVELOPING)

A high school in the Greater Boston area was put in safe mode following a reported stabbing, reports and sources said.

The incident happened after a fight broke out at in the boys' bathroom at Medford High School on Monday morning, Dec. 19, according to 7News' Steve Cooper on Twitter.

Several police cruisers and an ambulance were seen rushing to the school around 9 a.m., WHDH reports. A stretcher was also said to be carried into the school, the outlet continued.

One student apparently went to the nurse's office after the fight only to have the nurse realize that they were stabbed, the outlet continued. The student was reportedly brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While school officials have not confirmed the stabbing, the school was placed in safe mode as a result, according to an email from Principal Paul D'Alleva obtained by Daily Voice.

Sources tell Daily Voice the suspected stabber ran into the woods, prompting a large police presence and search helicopters.

Daily Voice has reached out to the school for more information. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.