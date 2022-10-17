Malden, Haverhill Public Schools Closed As Teachers Strike

After not reaching agreements over the weekend, public schools in Malden and Haverhill were closed Monday, Oct. 17, as teachers in both towns are on strike.

Both the Malden and Haverhill Teachers Associations held "rolling rallies" outside their town's city halls on Saturday, the Malden Education Association said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the associations have working to secure the following:

Living wages for ESPs

Housing security for our students

Safe working and learning environments

Fully staffed and appropriately funded schools

Raises for teachers, specialists, and related service providers that allow the district to retain and recruit educators

Smaller class sizes and caseloads that provide more support for our students

Educator-directed common planning time

The presidents of seven other unions have also voiced their support for MEA and HEA including Andover, Tewksbury, Somerville, Wellesley, Burlington, Belmont and Brookline.

"We condone withholding labor if necessary and encourage HEA and MEA to remain resilient and steadfast in their demands for better working conditions for their members and better learning conditions for their students," the presidents said in a joint statement. "We stand ready and willing to offer whatever support may be needed for their strike efforts, including picketing and inducing support by other public employees.”

Negotiations in Haverhill were said to have resumed at 8 a.m. on Monday, Haverhill Public Schools said in a statement. Meanwhile, MEA have not announced when they plan on returning to the bargaining table.

