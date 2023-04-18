Overcast 53°

Rollover Crash With Injuries Closes I-495 In Littleton For Medical Helicopter Operations

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a rollover crash, requiring I-495 to be closed temporarily. 

A Littleton Fire Department engine.
Morgan Gonzales
The crash occurred on I-495 north at Exit 81, according to a Tweet sent by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. 

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed, causing traffic delays. The right northbound lane and southbound lanes were opened by around 2:25 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. 

This situation is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available. 

