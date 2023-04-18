Rollover Crash With Injuries Closes I-495 In Littleton For Medical Helicopter Operations

The crash occurred on I-495 north at Exit 81, according to a Tweet sent by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed, causing traffic delays. The right northbound lane and southbound lanes were opened by around 2:25 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

This situation is developing. Check back here for more updates as they are available.

