Rocco's Doughnut Company Closes Burlington Store On Pastry Holiday

The store at 19 3rd Ave. announced the closure in a Facebook post.

Our time here at 19 3rd ave will soon be coming to an end 🥺We came here one year ago (this June) as a pop-up and as our lease comes to a close we would love to thank you for the support you’ve all shown us. Our last day in Burlington will be Friday, June 7th which also happens to be National Doughnut Day 🍩🍩🍩 We hope to see you all these next few weeks and you can always find us back in Central Mass in Westborough, Worcester, Millbury and Auburn. See you soon! 🖤🤍

But have no fear if you're craving Rocco's signature giant doughnut, coconut creme pie doughnut, or its pastry version of an uncrustable. Multiple locations are still open in Westborough, Worcester, Millbury, and Auburn, as well as pop-up shops.

Visit the Rocco's Doughnut Company website for more information on those locations, new seasonal flavors, or to place an order.

