The two-alarm fire broke out at around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, at 1630 Worcester Road, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

The lobby of the apartment building, including both elevators, were damaged in the fire.

Four people were rushed to the hospital but have since been released.

No residents were displaced in the fire, Dutcher said.

“An initial investigation indicates an intentionally set fire, but we are still conducting the investigation,” he said.

This isn’t the first fire at this apartment building in recent months, according to officials.

A three-alarm fire broke out at the same complex in October.

Anyone with information about the cause of the fire is asked to call Arson Watch Hotline is 800-682-9229.

