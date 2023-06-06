Revolving Sushi Bar Chain To Open New Location At Shoppers World In Framingham

Kura Sushi is coming to Shoppers World in Framingham "very soon," the chain announced on their Instagram. With their original location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, this will mark either the second or third Kura Sushi with the chain planning on opening another spot in Dorchester.

"As pioneers of the revolving sushi concept, the Kura family of companies have improved upon the developed innovative systems that combine advanced technology, premium ingredients, and affordable prices to enhance the unique dining experience," the company wrote on their website.

"Our philosophy of 'muten' or 'nothing added' is an ongoing promise that our food is prepared using fresh, high quality ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives and colorings," they continued. "We can’t wait for you to enjoy the healthy, fun, and delicious dining experience that is Kura Revolving Sushi Bar!"

For more details about this opening, people can visit Kura's website. In addition, those who sign up for the Framingham newsletter will get a $5 coupon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.