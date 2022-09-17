This Historic Concord Home Is On Sale For First Time In 300 Years

It's been 300 years since one Massachusetts home went on the market.

The 4,500-square-foot colonial on Sudbury Road in Concord — which was apparently used to store tents, utensils and axes during the Revolutionary War, according to WCVB — is listed for nearly $1.6 million.

The home was first bought by one of Concord's first settlers, John Scotchford, in 1653, WCVB says.

He lived there with his wife before selling it to Deacon Edward Wheeler in 1696. It's been occupied by his children, and their children, and their children —well, you get the idea — ever since.

The house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a switch-back staircase, according to its listing by Coldwell Banker.

"Based on the significance of its age — circa 1653 — architecture, materials, craftsmanship and history, this truly special home has a partnership with Historic New England," the listing reads. "A blend of comfort, convenience and character, The Wheeler-Scotchford House is a property that offers a unique opportunity for you to be a part of Concord's living history."

