Potentially 'Devastating' Fire In Groton Ruled Suspicious: Fire Marshal

The blaze at the 500 Main St. building in Groton started just before 2 p.m. in a utility room on Monday, Oct. 9, the State Fire Marshal said. The facility, which used to house the Deluxe Corporation, has been the target of vandalism in the past.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and no injuries were reported. Though fire crews admit, they got lucky. The outcome could have been much different and potentially deadlier if they hadn't reached the blaze as fast as they did.

“This building is more than 128,000 square feet in size,” said Groton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy. “If the fire had spread faster, or if we hadn’t been notified promptly, the damage could have been devastating, and firefighters would have faced a very dangerous situation.”

Investigators are being tight-lipped with what evidence they have collected as it is early in the. inquiry. But State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark said there was enough found to rule the blaze as suspicious.

Groton police also ask anyone with information to contact officers or the State Fire Marshal’s office.

There is a standing reward of up to $5,000 for information that prevents or helps solve an arson case. The Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline is 1-800-682-9229. All calls are confidential.

