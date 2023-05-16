Popsicles Turn Into $25K For Life For NY Man Who Stopped At Waltham Store

Robery Ayebale, a private aid from Willsboro, NY, stopped at a supermarket in Waltham to buy popsicles for his boss, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. Ayebale also bought a Lucky for Life ticket ahead of a drawing on Wednesday, May 10.

During the drawing, the first five numbers of Ayebale's Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers. This netted him a $25,000 a year for life prize, the lottery reports.

Ayebale claimed his prize the day after and opted for a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He plans on using his winnings to buy a house and help his community, the lottery reports.

The winning ticket was sold at Hannaford supermarket, located at 55 Russell Street in Waltham, the lottery reports. The store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

