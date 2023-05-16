Fair 77°

SHARE

Popsicles Turn Into $25K For Life For NY Man Who Stopped At Waltham Store

A man from upstate New York who decided to stop and pick up a treat for a co-worker in Massachusetts walked away with something much sweeter than dessert. 

Robert Ayebale holding his winning prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery
Robert Ayebale holding his winning prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories

Robery Ayebale, a private aid from Willsboro, NY, stopped at a supermarket in Waltham to buy popsicles for his boss, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. Ayebale also bought a Lucky for Life ticket ahead of a drawing on Wednesday, May 10. 

During the drawing, the first five numbers of Ayebale's Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers. This netted him a $25,000 a year for life prize, the lottery reports. 

Ayebale claimed his prize the day after and opted for a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He plans on using his winnings to buy a house and help his community, the lottery reports. 

The winning ticket was sold at Hannaford supermarket, located at 55 Russell Street in Waltham, the lottery reports. The store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE