Police Officers Crash Into Each Other Responding To Call In Wilmington

Wilmington police were responding to a call when the cruisers crashed just after noon at the intersection of High Street and Linda Road, authorities said. Both cruisers were marked.

Initial investigation shows that one officer slammed into the rear end of the other's cruiser. The incident remains under investigation.

Both officers sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken for treatment in an ambulance, Wilmington police said.

Wilmington police did not release the names of the officers involved.

