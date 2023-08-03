A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

Police Officers Crash Into Each Other Responding To Call In Wilmington

Two Middlesex County police officers were taken to area hospitals Thursday, Aug. 5, after crashing into one other. 

Wilmington police
Wilmington police Photo Credit: Wilmington Police Department on Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Wilmington police were responding to a call when the cruisers crashed just after noon at the intersection of High Street and Linda Road, authorities said. Both cruisers were marked. 

Initial investigation shows that one officer slammed into the rear end of the other's cruiser. The incident remains under investigation. 

Both officers sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken for treatment in an ambulance, Wilmington police said. 

Wilmington police did not release the names of the officers involved. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE