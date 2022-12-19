Woman Rescued, Airlifted After Acton Home Goes Up In Flames: Report

A woman needed to be flown to the hospital after she was pulled from from a burning home in Acton, reports said.

Crews responded to the fire on Washington Street in Acton just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, Boston25 reports.

Upon arrival, firefighters made entry into a single-family home where the woman was found on the second floor, the outlet continued citing Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart.

The fire eventually struck a second alarm and required additional support from several neighboring departments. to Acton Fire PIO on Twitter.

The woman was found semi-conscious and suffering from serious burns and smoke inhalation, Boston25 reports. She was flown to a local hospital due to her condition.

The fire was contained in about an half an hour according to a separate Tweet by Acton Fire PIO. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

