Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Attacked Him On 911 Call: Police

A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked him while he was at a house for a 911 call on Monday, Oct. 3.

Dispatchers fielded a hang-up call around 11 a.m. and traced it to a home on Concord Road, the Wayland Police Department said in a release. The officer went there to make sure everything was OK, but while he spoke to the homeowner, their pit bull mix dog darted out of the house and attacked the officer. The animal bit him several times, authorities said.

The officer ran toward his car to get away, but the dog gave chase. The police department said the officer felt he had no choice but to shoot the animal as it charged at him. Paramedics took the officer to an area hospital to treat his bite wounds. Authorities haven't released any information on his condition or his name.

Wayland police opened an internal investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure when an officer uses their weapon, officials said. Investigators said the dog had a history of aggressive behavior.

“This is a very difficult and unfortunate situation,” acting Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman said. “The safety of our officers and community members is of the utmost importance, and anytime an officer has to use force, we take it very seriously. We will investigate this incident to ensure we have the fullest possible understanding of what occurred.”

