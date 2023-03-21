Water Supply Poses Issues As Medford Firefighters Attack Overnight Fire: Report

Firefighters had to battle hilly terrain and water supply issues while containing an overnight fire in Medford, reports said.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire on Terrace Road around 1:19 a.m., WCVB reports.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from several windows of the home, which was determined to be vacant, WHDH reports.

Medford Police said residents could expect several delays in the area as crews battled the flames. Firefighters had a hard time running hoses to the fire due to the hilly area, WCVB reports.

“We very aggressively attacked it with the ladder pipes," Medford Fire Department Chief John Freedman told the outlet. "We got creative and had to lay a lot of large diameter hose to get enough water up here on the hill."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Daily Voice has reached out for confirmation.

