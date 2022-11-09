Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash Causes Delays On Mass Pike In Weston
Police & Fire

WATCH: Lowell Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Blaze, Building Partially Collapsed (DEVELOPING)

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters were on the scene of a three-alarm blaze in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.
Firefighters were on the scene of a three-alarm blaze in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Photo Credit: Dennis Cole/Google Maps

Firefighters in Lowell were on the scene of a three-alarm blaze Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. 

The first call for help went out around 2:30 p.m. to 700 Broadway Street, but the fire grew quickly. It became a three-alarm blaze within 30 minutes. Officials have not said what building is on fire or what may have caused it, but the Don Kennet Auto Body Supplies is located in that area. 

A portion of the building collapsed around 3 p.m., a tweet said. Firefighters had five live firelines beating back the fire. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.