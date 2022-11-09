WATCH: Lowell Firefighters Battling 3-Alarm Blaze, Building Partially Collapsed (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters in Lowell were on the scene of a three-alarm blaze Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

The first call for help went out around 2:30 p.m. to 700 Broadway Street, but the fire grew quickly. It became a three-alarm blaze within 30 minutes. Officials have not said what building is on fire or what may have caused it, but the Don Kennet Auto Body Supplies is located in that area.

A portion of the building collapsed around 3 p.m., a tweet said. Firefighters had five live firelines beating back the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.