WATCH: Hypothermic Billerica Man Rescued From Ice By Firefighters: Report

Morgan Gonzales
SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.
SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore. Video Credit: CBS Boston

A 20-year-old Billerica man who fell through an iced-over pond was saved by firefighters, CBS reports.

The unfortunate man was walking across a pond near Treble Cove road in Billerica when he fell into waist-deep water, the news outlet reported. 

A nearby pedestrian noticed the man's predicament and called firefighters to the scene, CBS said. The firefighters showed that they are prepared for more than just hot temperatures, donning special water suits and pulling the man to shore. 

The frigid fellow was hospitalized after his rescue due to signs of hypothermia, according to the outlet. 

