Wakefield Woman, 51, Sole Victim Of Fiery Car Crash

A 51-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in Wakefield, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Wakefield Police responded to the area of 64 North Avenue where a car drove into a utility around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the office reports. The vehicle shortly caught on fire and was quickly put out by the Wakefield Fire Department.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was also a resident of Wakefield, the office reports. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The crash is under investigation.

