Video Released Of Sexual Assault Suspect Running Rampant Around Cambridge

Cambridge Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect they say is behind three sexual assaults in the city this year and are asking the public to help identify him.

The suspect – described as possibly a Hispanic male standing between 5'3" and 5'8," with a medium build – is believed to be involved in the attacks that happened in three separate months.

The first was on Feb. 10 when a 35-year-old Cambridge woman said the suspect approached her from behind near Mason Street and Phillips Place around 9:08 a.m.

The man reportedly put his hand on the woman's buttocks, then reached around and touched her groin area, according to police. He then ran to Brattle Square.

The second incident involved a 47-year-old Somerville woman who was physically and sexually assaulted near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center around 8:40 a.m. on April 13, police said.

The woman said the suspect approached her while she was walking down Roseland Street towards Massachusetts Avenue. After she tried to get out of the way, the man reportedly reached up her skirt and grabbed her buttocks, police said. He then ran away.

The third incident involved a 19-year-old Cambridge woman who said a man ran up behind her and grabbed her chest near Prescott Street and Broadway around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 24.

When she turned around, the woman said the suspect laughed and ran away, police said. In videos released, the man is seen carrying a dark backpack and was seen running on his toes. Police also said he has a "unique and noticeable gait."

Cambridge Police put out a prior notification about this suspect after the April incident, but have yet to locate the man. Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has additional information is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359, via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Tips can also be made online.

