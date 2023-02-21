Victim ID'd, Arrest Made In Fatal Presidents' Day Shooting At Woburn Home

Authorities have made an arrest and identified the victim of a fatal Presidents' Day shooting that occurred in Woburn.

Officers responded for a reported disturbance at a home in Woburn around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, according to Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man, later identified as 22-year-old Mussie Nirayo, of Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. The other man, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Olivier, of Woburn, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

Initial investigation suggests the men knew each other and that this was not a random act of violence, Rufo added.

Olivier was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as a result, the DA's Office said. He was not charged with murder.

Olivier is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court. The incident remains under investigation.

