Victim Airlifted From 2-Car Crash In Dracut With Life-Threatening Injuries

Morgan Gonzales
Dracut Police responded to the Merrimack Avenue crash.
Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview / Dracut Police Department

A MedFlight helicopter flew to the rescue of one of two victims of a serious car crash, officials say.

In Middlesex county, two vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred on Merrimack Avenue in Dracut on Wednesday, March 1 around 5 or 6:00 p.m., the Dracut Police Department told Daily Voice. 

The crash sent both drivers to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, but a MedFlight helicopter was called in to deal with the severity of one of the driver's injuries. 

Police call the airlifted victim's injuries "life-threatening." 

The incident is still under investigation. 

