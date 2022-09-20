Tyngsborough Man Missing: Family, Police Worried For His Safety

A 30-year-old Tyngsborough man went missing Thursday morning, Sept. 20, and his family and police are worried for his safety.

Yousuf Masud walked away from his Althea Road home around 11:20 a.m. and his family hasn't been able to find him. They worry he may be having a mental health crisis, the Tyngsborough Police Department said. Officers searched the area with K-9 units and police on mountain bikes but didn't find him.

Authorities say Masud is 5-feet-9-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a red and orange coat with red pants when he left. Police believe he is on foot.

Officials ask anyone with information on his whereabouts or any potential sightings to contact Tyngsborough police at 978-649-7504 immediately.

