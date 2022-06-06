Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Two Dozen Gravestones Damaged At Cambridge Cemetery, Police Say

David Cifarelli
North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery
North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery Photo Credit: Google Maps

Around two dozen gravestones were damaged at a Massachusetts cemetery over the weekend, authorities said.

Cambridge Police said the gravestones were "pushed over and damaged" after they responded to North Cambridge Cemetry on Rindge Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. 

A resident who was visiting their family member's grave noticed a headstone was loose and notified police, Universal Hub reports.  

The estimated property damage was said to be more than $12,000, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. 

