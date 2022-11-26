Thanksgiving Day Crash In NH Grants North Chelmsford Man DUI Charge: Police

A Massachusetts man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car on Thanksgiving in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at 18 Bush Hill Road in Pelham, NH, around 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Pelham Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2017 Honda Civic that crashed into the woods. The driver, identified as Ramon Rodriguez of North Chelmsford, MA, was standing outside of the car as well.

Initial investigation revealed that Rodriguez was going east on Bush Hill Road when he didn't follow the road and crashed down an embankment, police said. He was treated for minor injuries as well.

It was later determined that Rodriguez was impaired, according to police. He was arrested and subsequently charged with driving under the influence. He will be arraigned at the Salem District Court on Dec. 5.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Bruce J. Vieira Jr at bvieira@pelhampolice.com or (603) 635-2411.

