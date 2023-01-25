Teenaged Tewksbury Kidnapper Arrested In Carjacking Case: Police

A teenager held an Uber driver at gunpoint, forcing the driver to take him for a drive, and then immediately used the gun to attempt to steal a man's car, officials say.

Police were called out on a report of an attempted carjacking around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the Dracut Police Department. A man was filling his car up with gas when a teenager wearing a long fur coat approached him holding a gun and demanded his car keys, a police investigation determined.

The man refused to hand over the keys, and the suspect left the gas station in another vehicle.

Around 10:15 a.m. the same day, another man came to the police station and reported that he had been kidnapped by a person who was later determined to be the same teenager who attempted the carjacking.

The kidnapping victim reported that he was driving for Uber and picked the teen up on Bridge Street. The teen held the Uber driver at gunpoint and demanded that the man drive him around, before allowing the driver to refuel at a gas station, where he made his car-jacking attempt.

After failing to steal the car keys, the teen left the scene in the Uber driver's vehicle.

The teenager, who police say they are familiar with, turned himself in the police. He was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

Armed kidnapping

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Armed carjacking

The teen will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 30 in Lowell Juvenile Court.

