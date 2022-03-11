Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Teenage Boy Airlifted Following Acton Hit-And-Run: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The boy was airlifted following the crash on Great Road near Harris Street
The boy was airlifted following the crash on Great Road near Harris Street Photo Credit: Acton Police on Twitter/Google Maps

A teenage boy is recovering after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Acton, authorities said. 

Acton Police and Fire responded to the crash at Great Road near Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, authorities said.

Upon arrival officers found the boy, believed to be 13 years old, suffering from injuries. He was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Initial investigation suggests the teenager was hit by a car while he was crossing the street on the crosswalk. The involved vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Acton Police at 978-264-9638.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.