Teenage Boy Airlifted Following Acton Hit-And-Run: Police

A teenage boy is recovering after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Acton, authorities said.

Acton Police and Fire responded to the crash at Great Road near Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, authorities said.

Upon arrival officers found the boy, believed to be 13 years old, suffering from injuries. He was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Initial investigation suggests the teenager was hit by a car while he was crossing the street on the crosswalk. The involved vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Acton Police at 978-264-9638.

