Police & Fire

SWAT, Police Respond To Situation At Stoneham Home (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Stoneham Police and SWAT officials respond to a situation at a house on Main Street on Wednesday, April 12
Stoneham Police and SWAT officials respond to a situation at a house on Main Street on Wednesday, April 12 Photo Credit: Donna Marie on Facebook

Multiple authorities were on the scene of situation at a home in Stoneham on Wednesday afternoon, April 12. 

The Town sent out an alert about police activity in the area north of Redstone near Main and North Streets around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. 

Videos posted to social media captured multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles outside a residence in that area. 

The activity was allegedly in response to a hostage situation at a home on Main Street, according to a Facebook post from Boston's Wicked North Shore. 

Police have yet to release any details. This is a developing story so check back for more. 

