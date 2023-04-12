SWAT, Police Respond To Situation At Stoneham Home (DEVELOPING)

Multiple authorities were on the scene of situation at a home in Stoneham on Wednesday afternoon, April 12.

The Town sent out an alert about police activity in the area north of Redstone near Main and North Streets around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Videos posted to social media captured multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles outside a residence in that area.

The activity was allegedly in response to a hostage situation at a home on Main Street, according to a Facebook post from Boston's Wicked North Shore.

Police have yet to release any details. This is a developing story so check back for more.

