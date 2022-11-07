Contact Us
String Of Stabbings Under Investigation In Cambridge: Police

David Cifarelli
Both stabbings happened in the vicinity of Central Square in Cambridge Photo Credit: Facebook/Cambridge Police Department/Google Maps

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from two separate stabbings that happened in the same area on the same night, Cambridge Police said on Twitter

The first stabbing happened around 750 Massachusetts Avenue and the second happened around 5 Western Avenue – both right by Central Square. Police obtained an initial report around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, the department said. 

Both male victims, who are believed to be unhoused, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Initial investigation suggests the two possible male suspects were last seen fleeing the scene towards River Street, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300.

