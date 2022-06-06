State Trooper Keeps Mama Dear, Baby From Crossing Mass Pike In Framingham

Bambi and his mother will live happily ever after after all thanks to the valiant efforts of a Massachusetts State Trooper.

Trooper Paul Dabene saw the mother deer and her fawn walking up an access road to the Mass Pike in Framingham on Sunday, June 5, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Trooper Dabene wanted to keep the duo from entering oncoming traffic, so he blocked the road to keep them from getting onto the Pike.

His efforts allowed the deer to turn back toward a safer direction, police said. Police and wildlife enthusiasts flooded the post's comment section praising Trooper Dabene's efforts.

"Thank you trooper Dabene for taking care of wildlife, and all you do for the citizens," one user wrote. "MSP are the very best!"

"My heart aches every time I see a deer e specially the fawns," another user wrote. "They are so gentle and don't hurt anything. Thanks for saving them."

